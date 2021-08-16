Bus crash leaves 8 dead in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary – A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said.

The crash occurred on Hungary's M7 highway near the town of Szabadbattyan, between the capital, Budapest, and Lake Balaton, just before 5 a.m. The bus had Hungarian license plates

Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.

800 evacuated in Spanish fires

At least 800 people were evacuated in Spain as forest fires blazed Sunday in two regions, with extremely dry conditions worsening the risk of more wildfires during the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Two planes, a helicopter and almost 200 firefighers were dispatched to the province of Ávila in central Spain to tackle two separate fires there, Spain's Military Emergencies Unit said in a tweet. Relative humidity fell as low as 8% in Ávila, according to Spain's State Meteorological Agency, leading to tinderbox conditions..

Fuel explosion leaves 20 dead

A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in Lebanon early Sunday, killing 20 people and burning dozens more in the latest tragedy to hit the Mediterranean country in the throes of a devastating economic and political crisis.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion near the border with Syria. Fuel smuggling operations have been ongoing for months.

The Lebanese Red Cross said a fuel tanker exploded and its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site in the border village of Tleil. In a statement, it said it evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.

Wildfire burns near Jerusalem

A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.

The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke. After nightfall, the fire remained out of control.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Toll at 12 after grenade attack

The death toll from an overnight grenade attack on a truck carrying women and children in Karachi, Pakistan, rose to 12 on Sunday.

Attackers targeted the truck Saturday evening as it shuttled an extended family from a wedding ceremony in a western Karachi neighborhood, killing nine people and wounding nine others.