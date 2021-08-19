Wildfire blamed for 2 deaths in France

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France – A wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas.

The fire started Monday evening 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 17,000 acres of forest by Wednesday morning, local officals said.

The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed. The local prosecutor said the bodies were found in a home that burned down near the town of Grimaud. An investigation has been opened to formally identify the victims.

More Tigrayans detained in Ethiopia

Small children are among those held amid a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans suspected of supporting Tigray forces in Ethiopia's growing war, one detainee says, while witnesses and a human rights watchdog describe fresh disappearances in recent weeks.

In an interview with The Associated Press on a hidden phone, one of those detained described grim conditions in which more than 700 Tigrayan military members, their families and retirees are held at a camp in Ethiopia's Oromia region. Readily giving his military ID number but speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, the non-combatant said two detainees died after beatings and another died from lack of medication for a pre-existing condition.

His account reveals worse conditions than those described in AP interviews with more than a dozen detainees and their families this year before the resurgent Tigray forces retook much of the Tigray region in June and the Ethiopian military retreated.

Group: 1,001 killings in Myanmar

More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths in Myanmar, said it confirmed two more deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001.

There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led government since Suu Kyi's ouster. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in urban and rural areas.

Teik Naing, secretary-general of the AAPP, said most of the people killed were anti-military activists and more than 40 were shot in the head. In addition, a large number died in interrogation centers and prisons after being arrested, Teik Naing said.

4 arrested in Hong Kong for 'terrorism'

Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer then killed himself, police said.

Police arrested four men who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police national security division. He said the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”

The arrests are the latest use of a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong last year after months of anti-government protests in 2019.