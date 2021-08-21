Calif. judge tosses ride-hailing law

LOS ANGELES – A judge has struck down California's ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from a state law requiring their drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roach ruled Friday that Proposition 22, which allowed the drivers to be classified as independent contractors, is unconstitutional and can't be enforced.

Proposition 22 passed in November after Uber, Lyft and other app-based services spent $200 million in its favor, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history.

Uber said it planned to appeal, setting up a fight that could likely end up in the California Supreme Court. The judge said the measure will remain in force pending the appeal.

Chiropractor guilty in slaying of 4

A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. The Cobbs were married.

Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts. A jury of six men and six women deliberated four-and-a-half hours before finding Isaak guilty after the three-week trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Frustrated Haitians swarm aid trucks

Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake swarmed relief trucks and in some cases stole desperately needed goods Friday as leaders of the poor Caribbean nation struggled to coordinate aid and avoid a repeat of their chaotic response to a similar tragedy 11 years ago.

The attacks on relief shipments illustrate rising frustration of those left homeless after the Aug. 14 earthquake, which killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes.

The number of people crowding together at aid distribution sites has been growing, but Friday was the first time there was such widespread stealing. Complicating matters, officials began restricting access to the bridge connecting Les Cayes to the small, quake-impacted port city of Jeremie, meaning aid distribution had to be delivered there by boat or plane.

Navalny marks year since poisoning

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders Friday to put more attention on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Western nations, meanwhile, also took note of Friday's anniversary. The United States and Britain announced sanctions against Russian officers and labs accused of involvement in Navalny's poisoning with a nerve agent on Aug. 20, 2020. And while visiting Moscow, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for Navalny's release from prison.

New England preps for rare hurricane

New Englanders bracing for their first hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the Northeast coast.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. Henri's track was imprecise, but as of 5 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service suggested it might make landfall first in eastern Long Island before careening farther north.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans. Baker said up to 1,000 National Guard troops were on standby to help with evacuations if needed.

Country storyteller Tom T. Hall dies

Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life's simple joys as country music's consummate blue-collar bard, has died. He was 85.

His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician's death on Friday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Known as “The Storyteller” for his unadorned yet incisive lyrics, Hall composed hundreds of songs.

Along with such contemporaries as Kris Kristofferson, John Hartford and Mickey Newbury, Hall helped usher in a literary era of country music in the early '70s, with songs that were political, like “Watergate Blues” and “The Monkey That Became President,” deeply personal like “The Year Clayton Delaney Died,” and philosophical like “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine.”