Cases spike in Australia, Japan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown last week. While others might see that as draconian, New Zealanders generally support such measures because they worked so well in the past.

Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program. And Australia has fallen somewhere in the middle.

All three countries got through the first year of the pandemic in relatively good shape but are now taking diverging paths in dealing with outbreaks of the delta variant.

The differing emphasis on lockdowns versus vaccines – and how effective such strategies prove to be in beating back the delta variant – could have far-reaching consequences for the three countries' economies and the health of their citizens.

Japan has never imposed lockdowns against the coronavirus. The public is wary of government overreach after the country's fascist period before and during World War II, and Japan's postwar constitution lays out strict protections for civil liberties.

Before the delta variant, the country managed to keep a lid on coronavirus outbreaks in part because many people in Japan were already used to wearing surgical masks for protection from spring allergies or when they caught colds.

While strict protocols kept infections inside the Olympic Games to a minimum, experts such as Dr. Shigeru Omi, a key medical adviser to the government, say the Olympics created a festive air that led people in Japan to lower their guard.

New cases in Japan have this month leaped to 25,000 each day, more than triple the highest previous peak. Omi considers that a disaster.

Daily vaccinations in Japan increased tenfold from May to June as thousands of worksites and colleges began offering shots, but a slow start has left the nation playing catch-up. Only about 40% of people are fully vaccinated.

In Australia, a delta outbreak hit Sydney in June, after an unvaccinated limousine driver became infected while transporting a U.S. cargo air crew from the Sydney Airport. State authorities hesitated 10 days before imposing lockdown measures across Sydney that have now dragged on two months.

Early in the pandemic, Australia's federal government imposed just one nationwide lockdown. Now, amid the delta outbreak, it is pursuing a strategy it calls aggressive suppression – including strict controls on Australians leaving the country and foreigners entering – but is essentially letting state leaders call the shots.

Infections in Sydney have climbed from just a few each week before the latest outbreak to more than 800 a day.

But Australia lags behind even Japan in getting people inoculated, with just 23% of people fully vaccinated.