US evacuations out of Kabul surge

WASHINGTON – The U.S. military reported its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the evacuation.

Twenty-eight U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over the 24 hours that ended early Monday, a White House official said. The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the faster pace of evacuation was due in part to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees into the airport.

“It does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban,” he said.

With access still difficult, the U.S. military said a military helicopter picked up 16 American citizens Monday and brought them onto the airfield for evacuation.

President Joe Biden said Sunday he would not rule out extending the evacuation beyond Aug. 31, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to press Biden at today's G-7 virtual summit on Afghanistan for an extension to get out the maximum number of foreigners and Afghan allies possible.

But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News that Aug. 31 is a “red line” the U.S. must not cross and that extending the American presence would “provoke a reaction.”

Lawmakers, refugee groups, veterans' organizations and U.S. allies have said ending the evacuation then could strand countless Afghans and foreigners still hoping for flights out.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people.

A firefight just outside the airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said.