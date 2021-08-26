Congressmen scolded for surprise trip to Kabul

WASHINGTON – Two members of Congress are facing condemnation and questions following their surprise visit to Afghanistan this week, which diverted resources from the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal, enraged military leaders and led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to declare it not “a good idea.”

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in on a charter Tuesday and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours before flying out on a military plane.

They billed their “secret” visit as an effort to conduct congressional oversight of the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal.

But it stunned State Department and U.S. military personnel. They said the resources needed to protect the congressmen detracted from the evacuation effort and raised the possibility that the lawmakers' flight out could have deprived seats to other Americans or Afghans looking to flee the country

The congressmen, both military veterans, now face criticism for showboating as politicians, which they vehemently deny, while adding needless confusion to a dire situation.

Their offices did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. But in a joint statement issued Tuesday night, Moulton and Meijer said they took seats that were already empty on their flight out and disputed suggestions they made the trip to “grandstand.”

“We came into this visit wanting, like most veterans, to push the president to extend the Aug. 31 deadline,” their statement read “After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation firsthand, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, no matter what we do, we won't get everyone out on time.”

Back home, however, their effort received a chilly reception.

“This is deadly serious. We do not want members to go,” Pelosi said Wednesday, while warning other lawmakers against following suit. “It was not, in my view, a good idea.”

Afghan baby born on C-17 gets name

The Afghan baby girl born Saturday on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her.

Her parents have named her after the plane's call sign – Reach.

The head of U.S. European Command told reporters Wednesday that officials had spoken to the mother and father of the child, who is the only one actually born on an evacuation flight.

Gen. Tod Wolters says the parents decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft's call sign is Reach 828.

DeVos' brother selling flights out

Erik Prince, brother of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is offering chartered flights out of Afghanistan at $6,500 a seat, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Prince, a military contractor and former Navy SEAL, told the Journal it would cost more if people needed his aid in getting out of their homes and to the airport with the Taliban in control.

The White House criticized any money-making attempts.