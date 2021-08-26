Philippine president to run for VP post

MANILA, Philippines – Tough-talking Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for vice president, in what critics say is an attempt at an end-run around constitutional term limits.

Duterte, who is notorious for his vulgar rhetoric and crackdown on illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, said in comments broadcast Wednesday that he will run for vice president to “continue the crusade.”

“I'm worried about the drugs, insurgency,” he said. “Well, No. 1 is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

Polls suggest that running Duterte in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, currently mayor of Davao City, as the presidential candidate would be a strong pairing.

Palestinians again protest Israel

Hundreds of Palestinians on Wednesday demonstrated near the Israeli border in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army. The demonstration wrapped up without a repeat of Saturday's intense clashes after Hamas kept the crowds from approaching the separation wall.

After the demonstration ended, Hamas officials announced the territory's key border crossing with Egypt would partly reopen today.

Surviving Stones salute Watts

Members of the Rolling Stones have saluted their unshakeable drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Mick Jagger, the legendary rock band's frontman, posted a photo on Twitter of a smiling Watts seated behind a drum. Lead guitarist Keith Richards shared a picture of a drum set with a hanging “Closed” sign. Guitarist Ronnie Wood posted a photo of himself and his late bandmate captioned “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best.”

On Rollingstones.com, only a black-silhouetted portrait of Watts appeared.