China limiting kids' gaming to 3 hours a week

BEIJING – China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector.

Minors in China can only play games between 8 and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Wednesday, according to a notice from the National Press and Publication Administration.

That limits gaming to three hours a week for most weeks of the year, down from a previous restriction set in 2019 that allowed minors play games for an hour and a half per day and three hours on public holidays.

The new regulation affects some of China's largest technology companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose Honor of Kings online multiplayer game is hugely popular globally, as well as gaming company NetEase.

Bank heist in Brazil leaves 3 dead

Bank robbers armed with explosives and high-powered rifles plunged a city in Sao Paulo state's interior into terror early Monday, taking civilians hostage and even putting some on their cars while making their escape.

After ransacking two bank branches in Araçatuba, a city of 200,000 about 320 miles from Sao Paulo, the criminals drove away with hostages clinging to the roofs of their cars and hoods to deter police from firing at the getaway convoy. Another hostage stood with his torso protruding from an SUV's sunroof and his hands held in the air.

At least three people were killed in the clash, two of whom were civilians, authorities said in a morning press conference. One was a local businessman who went to the location to film the attack and the other a delivery boy, per preliminary information. The third person killed was a suspect, found in his car. Six others were injured.

Nuclear reactor in North Korea active

North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

The annual report by the International Atomic Energy Agency refers to a 5-megawatt reactor at the North's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang. The reactor produces plutonium, one of the two key ingredients used to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium.

“Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,” said the IAEA report dated Friday.

Leaded gasoline meets 'official end'

Leaded gasoline has finally reached the end of the road, the U.N. environment office said Monday, after the last country in the world halted the sale of the highly toxic fuel.

Algeria stopped providing leaded gas last month, prompting the U.N. Environment Agency to declare the “official end” of its use in cars, which has been blamed for a wide range of human health problems.

Petroleum containing tetraethyllead, a form of lead, was first sold almost 100 years ago to increase engine performance. It was widely used for decades until researchers discovered that it could cause heart disease, strokes and brain damage.

UNEP said studies showed leaded gas caused measurable intellectual impairment in children and millions of premature deaths.

Indonesia reopens shuttered schools

School bells rang in parts of Indonesia's capital for the first time in more than a year Monday as schools shut by the coronavirus were allowed to begin reopening as cases decline.

A total of 610 schools that passed standards set by the Jakarta Education Agency reopened their doors, though with many precautions still in place.

In-person schooling will be blended with remote learning and gradually increased based on the government's evaluation of the situation. Elementary students will initially attend school three days a week, junior high students four days and high school students five days, all with shortened class periods.

The city administration initially planned to reopen schools in June, but postponed the restart when a wave of infections triggered by the highly contagious delta variant engulfed the country.

Dozens die trying to reach islands

At least 29 Africans, including seven children, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released Monday from a U.N. migration agency and a Spanish migrant charity in touch with victims' relatives.

Spanish maritime services on Friday rescued 27 migrants and recovered 4 bodies in the boat that was spotted by a fishing vessel 300 miles south of El Hierro, an island in the Canary archipelago off northwest Africa.

But at least 24 more people were on the boat when it left Aug. 15 from Dakhla, a port city in the disputed Western Sahara, said Helena Maleno, founder of the Walking Borders nonprofit group.