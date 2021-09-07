Junta affirms grip on Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea – Guinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power Monday after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to now join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country.

After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta already had dissolved the National Assembly and the country's constitution. On Monday, regional military commanders replaced Guinea's governors as the junta solidified its control.

Junta President Col. Mamady Doumbouya said the new military regime would not pursue vendettas against political enemies, but he also instructed the officials he'd summoned from Conde's deposed government to turn over their passports immediately.

The military junta has refused to issue a timeline for releasing Conde, saying the 83-year-old deposed leader still had access to medical care and his doctors. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, though, called for his immediate release and threatened to impose sanctions if the demand was not met.

6 Palestinians escape Israeli jail

Israel launched a massive manhunt in the country's north and the occupied West Bank early Monday after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of their cell and escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades.

The escape marks an embarrassing security breach just ahead of the Jewish New Year, when Israelis flock to the north to enjoy beaches, campsites and the Sea of Galilee. Israeli officials said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. Israel's Army Radio said 400 prisoners are being moved as a protective measure against any additional escape attempts.

Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority, but President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party praised the escape.

Belarus dissidents get long sentences

A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, part of a relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year's anti-government protests.

Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak, leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, were found guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for actions damaging state security. They received 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the convictions were unjust, adding “we call for their immediate, unconditional release and for that of all other political prisoners held by the Lukashenko regime.” Western European officials also denounced the sentences.

Japan vaccine boss popular in polls

Japan's outspoken Cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, has the most popular support to become the country's next leader, according to opinion polls released Monday, as potential candidates jockey to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kono, 58, a graduate of Georgetown University and fluent in English, is a rarity in Japanese politics, which are dominated by elderly men. He has many fans among younger people, with whom he communicates via social media. He has also been foreign and defense ministers.

Suga's sudden announcement Friday that he will not seek another term as head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party in a Sept. 29 vote opened the way for an array of candidates.

Columbus statue to be taken down

Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City's most iconic boulevard.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. She made the announcement Sunday, which was International Day of the Indigenous Woman.

The Columbus statue, donated to the city many years ago, was a significant reference point on the 10-lane boulevard. That made it a favorite target of spray-paint-wielding protesters denouncing the European suppression of Mexico's Indigenous civilizations.

El Salvador begins Bitcoin remittance

El Salvador is betting that today's pioneering adoption of Bitcoin will spur its economy, especially one of its most crucial sources of revenue: money sent home by Salvadorans in the United States.

A fervent proponent of the cryptocurrency, President Nayib Bukele has asked the more than 2 million Salvadorans who live overseas to send their remittances in Bitcoin, arguing it will be cheaper than transferring dollars. He also says it will stimulate foreign investment.

Those at home and abroad are uncertain if the plan will work as intended. Some say the system is too complicated and opaque. Others worry about the way Bitcoin values can rise and fall sharply overnight – potentially giving recipients a windfall or a loss.