Abortion rights upheld in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the local constitution in the western state of Sinaloa violated Mexico's constitution by defending life from the moment of conception and thereby ignoring women's rights. Some 20 such state constitutions include similar provisions.

The ruling follows a similar one Tuesday that parts of a law in the northern border state of Coahuila criminalizing abortion were unconstitutional. The decision immediately compels judges across the nation to consider cases with that ruling in mind. And there are thousands of open cases in Mexico against women accused of illegal abortions.

Tuesday's decision will not immediately result in legal abortion being available across Mexico, experts say. Only four Mexican states – Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Hidalgo – now allow abortion in most circumstances.

Fire kills 14 at COVID field hospital

North Macedonia's government declared three days of mourning Thursday after a deadly overnight fire in a COVID-19 field hospital that killed 14 and injured a dozen.

The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the unit had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said it was not yet clear whether all the 14 dead were COVID-19 patients or whether some visiting relatives might have been among them.

Italy raids homes over protest worries

Italian anti-terrorism police on Thursday raided the homes of eight people who allegedly advocated violence, particularly against journalists, in upcoming protests in Rome and elsewhere against the government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements, officials said.

The eight had formed a group called “the warriors” on the Telegram messaging app, police said. The raids were carried out in Rome and five northern cities, including Milan and Bergamo, which has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19.

Police said the suspects were planning violence, including using home-made explosive devices, at rallies, particularly one this weekend in Rome by opponents of the so-called “Green Pass” certification.

Pro-Bolsonaro truckers jam Brazil roads

Protesting truckers snarled traffic along highways in many Brazilian states Thursday as President Jair Bolsonaro asked them to stand down and later published an unusual statement backpedaling his comments that inflamed political tensions.

Bolsonaro rallied supporters Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and show strength as his approval ratings slide and he feuds with the Supreme Court. Many truckers were protesting against the top court in common cause with the far-right leader, who has blamed its justices for opposing his push for reform of the nation's voting system and overseeing what he claims are political investigations and arrests.

Tiananmen vigil leads to guilty pleas

A dozen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in an unauthorized candlelight vigil to mark Beijing's bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square. They face up to five years in prison.

Prior to the ban, the candlelight vigil on June 4 every year was attended by massive crowds and was the only large-scale public commemoration on Chinese soil of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing. Authorities have banned the vigils for the past two years, citing public health risks due to the pandemic, although critics believe the ban is part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.