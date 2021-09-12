Saudi Arabia transformed since 9/11

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates  The Saudi Arabia of today is far different from the Saudi Arabia of Sept. 11, 2001.

All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago. In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.

For countless numbers of people in the United States, Saudi Arabia will forever be associated with 9/11.

To this day, victims families are trying to hold the Saudi government accountable in New York and have pushed President Joe Biden to declassify documents related to the attacks. Victims of a 2019 shooting at a Florida military base and their families are also suing Saudi Arabia, claiming the kingdom knew the Saudi Air Force officer had been radicalized.

Saudi Arabias close partnership with the United States, including the presence of U.S. troops in the kingdom after the first Gulf War, made its leadership a target of extremist groups.

It is important to realize that the terrorists who struck the U.S. on September 11 have also targeted Saudi Arabias people, leadership, military personnel and even our holiest religious sites in Mecca and Medina on multiple occasions, said Fahad Nazer, the Saudi Embassy spokesperson in Washington.

Yet even as Saudi Arabia battled al-Qaida and later attacks by the IS group, the Al Saud rulers continued to give ultraconservative clerics monopoly over preaching and influence over society in exchange for their staunch backing of the monarchy.

That decades-old pact unraveled before a roomful of foreign investors in 2017 when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared a return to moderate Islam.

A year earlier, with backing from his father the king, the prince had clipped the powers of the countrys religious police  the ones who would chase young Saudi men and women out of parks for mingling, go after cars playing music and force stores to close during the five daily prayers.

Its a new country. It is a country in the making, says Raghida Dergham, founder of the Beirut Institute think tank and a longtime columnist in Saudi papers. What has happened over the past 20 years in Saudi Arabia, Dergham says, has amounted to a major cleanup of extremism ... and it has not been easy.