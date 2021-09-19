Cathedral ready for rebuilding

PARIS – France's Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire.

The agency overseeing reconstruction announced Saturday that work to secure the structure – which began the day after the April 15, 2019, fire – is complete. Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics and others took part in the effort, which included temporary structures to secure the iconic towers, vaults and walls of the huge roofless structure, and a special “umbrella” to protect it from the weather.

Indonesia kills wanted militant

Indonesia's most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group was killed Saturday in a shootout with security forces, the Indonesian military said, in a sweeping counterterrorism campaign against extremists in the remote mountain jungles.

Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the raid, said Central Sulawesi's regional military chief Brig. Gen. Farid Makruf. He identified the other suspected extremist as Jaka Ramadan.

North Korea adds to nuclear facility

Recent satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, a sign that it's intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say.

The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions with its first missile tests in six months amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States.

“The expansion of the enrichment plant probably indicates that North Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium by as much as 25%,” experts at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey said in a report.