Volcano still active on island

EL PASO, Canary Islands – As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

Several small earthquakes shook the island of La Palma in the Atlantic Ocean off northwest Africa on Tuesday, keeping nerves on edge after a volcanic eruption Sunday. So far, the eruption has destroyed around 190 houses and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people.

The island, with a population of 85,000, is part of the Canary Islands archipelago, a key tourist destination.

Trudeau's party short of majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

While the gamble to win a majority of Parliament seats didn't pay off, Trudeau now leads a strong minority government. The results nearly mirrored those of two years ago. The Liberal Party secured or was leading in 158 seats – one more than it won in 2019, and 12 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

US official gets Havana syndrome

A U.S. intelligence officer suffered symptoms linked to a series of suspected directed-energy attacks known as Havana syndrome while traveling with CIA Director William Burns in India this month.

Experts are in the process of verifying the officer's symptoms, which are consistent with the scores of other cases in recent years linked to Havana syndrome, according to James Giordano, a scientist briefed on the case and others. The symptoms – loss of balance, dizziness, and headaches – are often referred to as Havana syndrome because of a well-known series of cases affecting personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba beginning in 2016.

Woman doesn't recall name, island

Croatian police said Tuesday they are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island.

Police told The Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting interviews with residents and tourists to see if anyone has information about the woman discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk.

Media have reported that the woman communicated in English and that locals found her sitting on a jagged rock in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears. She did not have identification documents or a cellphone with her, reports said.