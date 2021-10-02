UN to Ethiopia: End aid blockade

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations chief informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials and warned that severe restrictions on desperately needed aid to the conflict-wracked Tigray region have created a humanitarian and human rights crisis that is “spiraling out of control.”

Tigray is facing a near-blockade by the government on deliveries of food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies, and children are reportedly dying of famine.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at least 5.2 million people in the region need humanitarian assistance including at least 400,000 “living in famine-like conditions.” Child malnutrition levels are now at the same level as they were at the start of the 2011 famine in Somalia, he warned.

Ethiopia announced the expulsions Thursday, accusing the seven officials of “meddling” in the country's affairs and giving them 72 hours to leave.

Group: Dozen of migrants dead at sea

A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants making dangerous sea voyages to Spain said Friday that 57 people have died trying to reach the Canary Islands from Morocco on a boat.

Helena Maleno, founder of nongovernmental organization Walking Borders, tweeted that those on the boat who died Thursday were 28 women, 17 men and 12 children. She provided no further details, and neither Spain's maritime rescue service nor emergency services in the Canary Islands had information about the reported incident.

Venezuela launches fewer-zero bills

A new currency with six fewer zeros debuted Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation. But the new bills were difficult to find in the capital, where consumers' fears that prices will continue to spiral upward proved to be right.

Before the adjustment, the highest denomination was a 1 million bolivar bill that was worth a little less than a quarter as of Thursday. The new currency tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than $25 – until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. The change is intended to ease both cash transactions and bookkeeping calculations in bolivars that now require juggling almost endless strings of zeros.

Japan ends state of emergency

Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed.

At Tokyo's Shinagawa train station, a sea of masked commuters rushed to work despite an approaching typhoon, with some returning to their offices after months of remote work.

The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems.

Live mortar shell found in man's bag

A 28-year-old man in Germany tried to catch a flight at Munich airport with a live mortar shell in his rucksack.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check, prompting an immediate lockdown of parts of the airport. The man told police that he had found the shell during a hiking trip in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists were able to safely remove it, and the man is likely to face criminal charges as well as a bill for the cost of the police operation.