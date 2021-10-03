Brazilians march against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO – With Brazil's presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government's handling of the pandemic.

The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022, presidential election.

Romanians protest COVID restrictions

More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania's capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area's infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest's infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.

Libya detains 4,000 migrants

A major crackdown in western Libya has resulted in the detention of at least 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The U.N. said at least one young migrant was shot dead and 15 others injured, including two in serious conditions, in the crackdown.

The raids took place Friday in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking. Officials said Friday that 500 illegal migrants had been detained but on Saturday reported that number had reached 4,000.

Philippine leader to leave politics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections next year, when his term ends, paving the way for his politician daughter to make a possible bid for the top post.

Speaking before reporters, the 76-year-old leader, known for his deadly anti-drugs crackdown, brash rhetoric and unorthodox political style, said many Filipinos have expressed their opposition to his vice-presidential bid in surveys and public forums.