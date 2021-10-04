Blast outside mosque kills 5 in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan – At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

COVID deaths hit record in Russia

Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high.

The national coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported Friday. The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.

Despite the country's persistent rise in daily deaths and new cases, Russian officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown. Mask-wearing regulations are loosely enforced.

Seoul says hotline to North restored

South Korea says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step. Inter-Korean communication channels have been largely dormant for more than a year.

Today's restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile.

Muhammad artist killed in crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's body brought death threats, died in a traffic accident Sunday.

The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said. News agency TT said police confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Island to be rebuilt after eruption

Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people, and new vents opened just days ago.

Returning for the third time since the eruption began Sept. 19, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Sunday an aid package of 206 million euros for the affected islanders.