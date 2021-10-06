Tension between US, France begins to ease

PARIS – France and the United States edged closer Tuesday toward rapprochement after the Biden administration's exclusion of Washington's oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative ignited French anger.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Paris to explore ways to overcome the rift over the deal, which scuttled a multibillion-dollar French submarine contract with Australia and led Macron's government to take the unprecedented step of recalling its ambassador to the U.S.

In a French television interview after the meeting with Macron, Blinken accepted a U.S. share of responsibility for the disagreement.

“We could and we should have communicated better,” Blinken said, speaking in French. “We sometimes tend to take for granted a relationship as important and deep as the one that links France and the United States.”

Macron and Blinken explored potential U.S.-French cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas in the roughly 40-minute one-on-one session, according to a senior U.S. State Department official.

Shortly after their engagement, the White House announced in a statement that President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, would meet his French counterpart, Emmanuel Bonne, in Paris later this week “as part of our ongoing consultations on shared bilateral and regional interests.”

Macron and Blinken's meeting was the highest-level in-person contact between the two countries since the controversy erupted last month with the Sept. 15 announcement of a three-way agreement between Australia, Britain and the U.S., known as AUKUS, that pointedly left out France and other European nations.

The State Department official said the two discussed possible joint projects that could be announced by Macron and President Joe Biden when they meet this month at a specific date and venue that has yet to be decided. Macron and Biden agreed to try to repair the damage in a Sept. 22 phone call.

The White House statement said Sullivan and Bonne would further explore those projects in “preparations for the meeting of President Biden and President Macron in Europe later this month.”

The official said Macron and Blinken had agreed to use the spat as an opportunity to “deepen and strengthen coordination” and characterized the talks as “very productive,” while allowing that “a lot of hard work remains ahead.”

The meeting came amid repeated French demands for the U.S. to restore trust that was ruptured with the announcement of the AUKUS deal.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that the AUKUS announcement was handled poorly and could have benefitted from coordination with France and other members of the European Union, all of which were left out. They have also signaled a desire to make amends, although they have suggested France's rage is an overreaction.

France responded with fury and briefly recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented display of pique.