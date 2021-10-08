UN endorses 1st malaria vaccine

LONDON – The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the world's first malaria vaccine and said it should be given to children across Africa in the hope that it will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it “a historic moment” after a meeting in which two of the U.N. agency's expert advisory groups recommended the step.

The vaccine, known as Mosquirix, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline in 1987. While it's the first to be authorized, it does face challenges: The vaccine is only about 30% effective, it requires up to four doses, and its protection fades after several months.

Africa-born writer wins Nobel Prize

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has nurtured his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.

The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee.”

Gurnah, who lives in the United Kingdom, is the sixth Africa-born author to be awarded the Nobel for literature.

Several killed in Pakistan 5.9 quake

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 23 people as the death toll continued to creep higher. At least 200 people were injured, an official said.

The death tally was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the remote mountainous area, officials said. At least four people were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed.

Iran claims contact with US vessels

Iran's state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was unaware of any such recent encounter at sea.

Thursday's Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.

It shows at least one vessel with the U.S. flag and several personnel on board as at least two speedboats appear to be chasing it.

Haitian migrants stuck in Colombia

The number of U.S.-bound Haitian migrants temporarily stuck in northern Colombia has risen to about 20,000, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, echoing reports from a local human rights organization.

This week, Colombia's Office for the Defense of the People said 15,000 to 20,000 migrants, overwhelmingly Haitians, were stuck in the Colombian city of Necocli on their way to Panama.

Colombian and Panamanian officials have tried to limit the number to 500 a day on the ferries, but more than that have been arriving daily.