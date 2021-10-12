Suu Kyi indicted on virus laws

BANGKOK – Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint pleaded not guilty Monday to violating COVID-19 restrictions, their lawyers said, as the pair were formally indicted after the army seized power.

Each was charged with two counts for failing to observe pandemic restrictions during last year's general election campaign.

The special court in the capital Naypyitaw is also trying Suu Kyi for illegally importing walkie-talkies and unlicensed use of the radios, as well as incitement – spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order.

Suu Kyi,76, also faces corruption charges in a separate trial recently begun, and she is to be tried soon for violating the Official Secrets Act.

The judge at Monday's court session rejected a request from Suu Kyi to hold its hearings every two weeks instead of weekly. Suu Kyi said it would reduce the strain on her health from so many court appearances.

UK won't act on Andrew allegation

British police will not take action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims he sexually assaulted when she was 17. Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew, 61, in London in 2001 and a minor under U.S. law. She is suing him in a U.S. court.

London's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement late Sunday that its “review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

Iraqis vote against pro-Iran faction

An alliance of Iraqi candidates representing Shiite militias supported by neighboring Iran has emerged as the biggest loser in the country's national elections, according to partial results released Monday, with the bloc of populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr maintaining the most parliament seats.

Al-Sadr's candidates beat out Iran's favored candidates from the Fatah Alliance, which comprises parties tied to the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias. Voter turnout was 41%, a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era. That's down from 44% in the 2018 elections, an all-time low.