$25.4 million shelled out for shredded Banksy art

LONDON — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost $25.4 million Thursday – a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price.

“Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby's in London, with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to $5.5 million to $8.2 million.

The sale price of $25,383,941 includes a sales tax known as a buyer's premium.

The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon.

When it sold at Sotheby's in October 2018, just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid – $1.4 million – a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.

Sotheby's received criticism at the time for failing to spot the shredder. But the 2018 buyer decided to go through with the purchase, a decision that was vindicated Thursday as the work's price soared.