Venezuela halts talks after ally sent to US

Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with the country's opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro wanted on money laundering charges.

Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government's delegation in talks that started in August, said his team wouldn't travel to Mexico City for the next round of talks with his U.S.-backed opponents, although he stopped short of saying the government was abandoning the talks altogether.

The announcement came hours after businessman Alex Saab was put on a U.S.-bound plane in Cape Verde after failing in a 16-month fight to prevent his extradition to face money laundering charges in Miami.

Norway police under scrutiny

Norway on Saturday announced it will hold an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three others. Police have been criticized for reacting too slowly, admitting the deaths occurred after police first encountered the attacker.

Norway's domestic intelligence agency, known as PST, said it decided to seek the review after consulting with the country's national and regional police commanders about the attack Wednesday night in the southern town of Kongsberg.

A 37-year-old local resident who police said has admitted to the killings has been detained and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

Islamic State says it bombed mosque

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. Relatives laid the bodies of the victims to rest Saturday and called on the Taliban to protect them.

IS said in a statement late Friday on social media that two of the group's members shot and killed security guards outside the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.

Sudanese protest against coalition

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan more than two years after the military's overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

Summit snubs Myanmar junta

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar's participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a nonpolitical representative instead of Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the grouping's chair Brunei said Saturday.

Myanmar's foreign ministry said it was “extremely disappointed and strongly objected” to the group's decision.