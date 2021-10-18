Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

NAIROBI, Kenya – Witnesses say Ethiopian military airstrikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people.

The airstrikes on Monday in Mekele, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.

Mekele hasn't seen fighting since late June, when the Tigray forces retook much of the region and Ethiopian troops withdrew. Since then, Ethiopia's federal government has called all able citizens to crush the Tigray fighters who dominated the national government for 27 years before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. What began as a political dispute in Africa's second-most populous country has now killed thousands of people.

Spokespeople for the military and the prime minister didn't immediately respond to questions.

One Mekele resident, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, told The Associated Press that a market was bombed on a busy market day. Kindeya, a spokesman for the Tigray authorities, asserted that many people were wounded.

The Tigray region, along with the current areas of fighting in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, are under a communications blackout, making it challenging to verify information.

The last time the Ethiopian military carried out an airstrike near Mekele was in June, when a market in Togoga outside the city was hit and at least 64 civilians were killed. Soldiers for hours blocked medical teams from responding to victims.