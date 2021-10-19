Haitians on strike over poor security

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The usually chaotic streets of Haiti's capital were quiet and largely empty Monday as thousands of workers angry about the nation's lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang.

American officials including the FBI were working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children connected with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries who disappeared Saturday while on a trip to visit an orphanage.

It was the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years. Haitian gangs have grown more brazen amid ongoing political instability, a deepening economic crisis and a spike in violence that is driving more people to flee the country.

Ethiopian planes strike capital of Tigray region

Ethiopian military airstrikes hit the capital of the country's Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said Monday, returning the war abruptly to the city of Mekele after several months of peace.

The airstrikes came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.

Mekele hasn't seen fighting since late June, when the Tigray forces retook much of the region and Ethiopian troops withdrew. Since then, Ethiopia's federal government has called all able citizens to crush the Tigray fighters who dominated the national government for 27 years before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. What began as a political dispute in Africa's second-most populous country has now killed thousands of people.

Russia pulls diplomats, tells NATO to do same

Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance's office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believes they have been secretly working as Russian intelligence officers. NATO also halved the size of Moscow's team at its headquarters from 20 to 10.

Moscow has dismissed the accusations as baseless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered Moscow's response Monday, announcing the suspension of Russia's mission at NATO and the closure of the alliance's military liaison and information offices in the Russian capital.

Mexico to prosecute over subway collapse

Mexico City prosecutors announced Monday they have brought criminal charges against 10 “individuals and companies” for construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people.

Ulises Lara, the spokesman for the city attorney general, said the charges are for negligent or involuntary homicide, damages and causing injuries. Lara did not name those charged, in keeping with presumption of innocence rules.

But local media reported they included former city officials responsible when the subway line was built more than a decade ago.

Businessman in court over money laundering

A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro's inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela's socialist government.

Alex Saab's legs shook nervously while seated as he waited, handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit, for the start of the hearing, which took place via Zoom with more than 350 journalists, gawking opponents of Maduro and members of Saab's family in attendance.

Saab, 49, raised his bushy eyebrows but was largely silent as magistrate Judge John O'Sullivan, through an interpreter, informed him that he was being charged with eight counts of money laundering.

Diplomat quitting as envoy for Afghanistan

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down after the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday.

Zalmay Khalilzad had served as the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation under both the Trump and Biden administrations since September 2018, when the-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought him on board to lead negotiations with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

An Afghan native, Khalilzad was unsuccessful in getting the two sides together to forge a power-sharing deal but he did negotiate a U.S. agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that ultimately led to the end of America's longest-running war.

President Joe Biden and his aides frequently said the agreement that Khalilzad negotiated tied their hands when it came to the pullout and led to the sudden takeover of the country by the Taliban.

However, in interviews and in his resignation letter described to The AP, Khalilzad noted that the agreement he negotiated had conditioned the final withdrawal of US forces to the Taliban entering serious peace talks with the Afghan government.

He also lamented that those negotiations and consequently the withdrawal had not gone as planned.

300 people pose nude to aid Dead Sea cause

Some 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.

They posed Sunday for the American photographer Spencer Tunick, who has done similar installations in other exotic locales around the world, including French wine country, a Swiss glacier and a beach in South Africa. The shoot was promoted by Israel's Tourism Ministry.

Organizers hope the installation will draw attention to the importance of preserving the Dead Sea. The salty body of water at the earth's lowest point has been steadily shrinking in recent decades as Israel and its neighbors have diverted upstream water sources for agriculture.