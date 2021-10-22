Kidnappers' post ramps up threats

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of an Ohio missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn't get what he's demanding.

The video posted on social media shows Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit, carrying a blue hat and wearing a large cross around his neck.

“I swear by thunder that if I don't get what I'm asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” he said in the video. This week, authorities said the gang was demanding $1 million per person.

He also threatened Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Haiti's national police chief as he spoke in front of the open coffins that apparently held several members of his gang who were recently killed. “You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I'm going to make you guys cry blood,” he said.

Tigray region again hit by airstrikes

The Ethiopian military struck a target near the capital of the country's Tigray region Thursday, a government spokesman said, the third day this week of airstrikes as fighting surges after nearly a year of war.

Thousands of people have been killed since November in the conflict that pits the Tigray forces that once dominated the national government against the current government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner. Despite international pleas for a cease-fire, and the threat of further sanctions, there is no end in sight.

Accused killer of UK lawmaker charged

British police charged a 25-year-old man Thursday with the murder of a Conservative lawmaker, alleging the killing was an act of terrorism by a supporter of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, a man from London with Somali heritage, had “religious and ideological motivations” when he attacked David Amess last week in the town of Leigh-on-Sea. Prosecutors allege Ali targeted Amess because the 69-year-old lawmaker had voted for airstrikes on Syria.

Record surge forces Russia restrictions

Restaurants, movie theaters and many retail stores in Moscow will be closed for 11 days starting Oct. 28, along with other new restrictions, officials said Thursday, as Russia recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia's death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. President Vladimir Putin has voiced consternation about Russians' hesitancy to get vaccinated and urged them to get the shots, but firmly ruled out making them mandatory.

S. Korea's space rocket payload fails

South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch Thursday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who observed the launch on-site, still described the test as an “excellent accomplishment” that takes the country a step further in its pursuit of a satellite launch program.

Officials from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the country's space agency, said debris from the payload would have landed in waters south of Australia. The institute was planning to form an inspection committee soon to analyze what went wrong and map out adjustments before the rocket's next test launch.