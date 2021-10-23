575 inmates escape in latest Nigeria jailbreak

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Gunmen have attacked a prison in southwest Nigeria, freeing around 575 inmates, officials said Saturday.

The third jailbreak this year raises more concerns about how safe detention facilities are in the West African country, where authorities have struggled to stem rising violence. A handful of security facilities, especially police stations, have been attacked in a similar manner in the last year.

Olanrewaju Anjorin, a spokesman for the Oyo correctional center in Oyo state, told the Associated Press the gunmen attacked the facility late Friday, and an investigation into the incident, which will reveal the extent of damage, has begun. Francis Enobore of the Nigerian Prisons Service also confirmed the incident and said he was on his way to the attacked facility.