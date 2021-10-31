3 killed in Sudanese protests over coup

Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets across the country Saturday, in the largest pro-democracy protest yet since the military seized control this week. Three protesters were killed and dozens injured – several by live rounds – as security forces opened fire in several locations, a doctors' union said.

The coup, condemned by the international community, has threatened to derail Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan's strongman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has claimed the transition to democracy would continue despite the military takeover, saying he would install a new technocrat government soon. But the pro-democracy movement fears the military has no intention of easing its grip and will appoint politicians it can control.

Several dead in Yemen car bomb

At least eight people were killed by a car bomb in Yemen's southern city of Aden on Saturday, officials said. At least 11 others were injured in the blast, which occurred close to a security checkpoint outside the city's international airport, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 triggering Yemen's civil war.

The coastal city has been rocked by several explosions in the past years, which have been blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have also targeted the city with missiles and drones.

Shelling damages Myanmar town

More than 160 buildings in a town in northwestern Myanmar, including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling by government troops, local media and activists reported Saturday.

The destruction of parts of the town of Thantlang in Chin state appeared to be another escalation in the ongoing struggle between Myanmar's military-installed government and forces opposed to it. The army seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, but has failed to quell the widespread resistance.

A government spokesman denied “nonsense allegations being reported in the country-destroying media” and blamed insurgents for instigating the fighting and setting the fires.

UK, France warned to end fishing spat

Britain and France faced calls Saturday to sort out their post-Brexit spat over fishing rights in the English Channel, which threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats and trucks.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the dispute is testing the U.K.'s international credibility, while each countries accused the other of being in breach of the post-Brexit trade agreement that Britain's government signed with the European Union before it left the bloc.

As the war of words intensified, Britain said it was “actively considering” launching legal action if France goes through with threats to bar U.K. fishing boats from its ports and slap strict checks on British catches.