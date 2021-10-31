Corporate minimum tax given G-20 OK

ROME – Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as benefiting American businesses and workers.

G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a 15% minimum tax. It awaited formal endorsement at the summit Saturday in Rome of the world's economic powerhouses.

Yellen predicted in a statement that the deal on new international tax rules, with a minimum global tax, “will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation.”

The deal did fall short of U.S. President Joe Biden's original call for a 21% minimum tax. Still, Biden tweeted his satisfaction.

“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of the world's GDP – allies and competitors alike – made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” the president said in the tweet. “This is more than just a tax deal – it's diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.”

The agreement aims to discourage multinationals from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes.

These days, multinationals can earn big profits from things like trademarks and intellectual property. These companies can then assign earnings to a subsidiary in a tax haven country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the minimum tax “is a clear signal of justice in times of digitalization.” Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said the deal clinched in Rome “will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized economy.”

The minimum rate “completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their affairs to avoid tax,” Cormann contended.

White House officials say the new tax rate would create at least $60 billion in new revenue a year in the U.S. – a stream of cash that could help partially pay for a nearly $3 trillion social services and infrastructure package that Biden is seeking.

U.S. adoption is key because so many multinational companies are headquartered there.

But Civil 20, which represents some 560 organizations from more than 100 countries in a network making recommendations to the G-20, was less enthusiastic.

The 15% rate is “a little more than those (rates) we'd consider fiscal paradises,” Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters following the summit.

US, EU reach deal on steel tariffs

The U.S. and European Union reached an agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs, the White House announced Saturday.

The Trump administration had placed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018 on the claim that the foreign products produced by American allies were a threat to U.S. national security.

Europeans and other allies were outraged by Trump's use of Article 232 to justify the tariffs, leading many to impose countertariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the agreement Saturday.

They said that the Article 232 tariffs won't be removed entirely but that some quantity of European steel and aluminum will be allowed to enter the U.S. without tariffs under the deal.

“We were able to reach an agreement whereby the EU will drop their retaliatory tariffs (on American goods),” Raimondo said. The agreement would ensure “that all steel entering the U.S. via Europe is produced entirely in Europe,” Raimondo added.

The easing of the tariffs is a key step in unwinding one of Trump's legacies as Biden has tried to reset the U.S. relationship with Europe.