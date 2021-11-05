Several countries pledge to phase out coal

GLASGOW, Scotland – In the fight to curb climate change, several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves – at times slowly – off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel.

The pledges to phase out coal come on top of other promises made at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that the head of an international energy organization said trimmed a few tenths of a degree from projections of future warming. But outside experts termed that comment – only in a tweet, not a rigorous report – “optimistic.”

Optimism also abounded in relation to the promises on coal, which has the dirtiest carbon footprint of the major fuels and is a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

“Today, I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight,” said Alok Sharma, who is chairing the conference of nearly 200 nations, known as COP26.

But that vision is obscured in smoke, critics say, because several major economies still have not set a date for ending their dependence on the fuel, including the United States, China, India and Japan.

Outside the venue where negotiators were meeting Thursday, protesters clad as animated characters blasted Japan's continued coal use.

What nations have promised varies. Some have pledged to quit coal completely at some future time, while others say they'll stop building new plants, and even more, including China, are talking about just stopping financing of new coal plants abroad.

The British government said pledges of new or earlier deadlines for ending coal use came from countries including Poland, Ukraine, Vietnam and Chile. Further details about which countries were doing what were to be announced later in the day.

Meanwhile, the United States, Canada, Denmark and several other nations signed a pledge to “prioritize” funding clean energy over fossil fuel projects abroad. While not completely ruling out financial support for coal-fired power plants, the countries said they would refrain from any “new direct public support” for coal except in limited circumstances.

That move was seen as a significant step by environmental campaigners, who said it could push international lenders to stop providing loans for new fossil fuel projects.

Denmark announced a $15 million contribution for the coal phase-out, including money for efforts to purchase and decommission coal power plants and invest in new energy sources.

Despite the talk, coal emissions increased dramatically in 2021, not just from pandemic-struck 2020 levels, but above pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to a new analysis by scientists at Global Carbon Project, which tracks annual carbon pollution. The world spewed 16.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide from coal burning, 5.7% more than last year, the analysis said.

That was mostly spurred by dramatic increase in pollution from coal burning in China, which hit a new peak of coal emissions this year of 8.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide, more than half the globe's coal emissions, the report said.