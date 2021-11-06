UN council urges peace in Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia on Friday – the same day that Tigray forces formed an alliance with other opposition groups against Ethiopia's leader – and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world's worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region.

The alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks a political transition after a year of devastating war, and it left the possibility open for his exit by force.

The Tigray fighters are approaching the capital, Addis Ababa, according to the State Department, and Ethiopia on Friday called on military veterans to join what it now calls an “existential war.”

The U.S. Embassy is urging citizens to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible.”

Severe flooding overwhelms Bosnia

Heavy rain caused severe flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in most of the capital, closing a key facility for oxygen used for COVID-19 patients and submerging roads in some parts of the country Friday.

The only certified medicinal oxygen filling plant in Bosnia, part of Germany's Messer Group, was among workplaces and homes in the suburbs of Sarajevo that had to be evacuated after being overrun by fast-moving floodwater.

So far, Bosnia has confirmed more than 250,000 infections and over 11,000 deaths, one of the highest death rates in Europe per capita.

Protester killed in Baghdad skirmish

One protester was killed and scores of people, mostly members of Iraqi security forces, were injured Friday when scuffles between supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias who had camped outside Baghdad's Green Zone and anti-riot police turned deadly, officials aid.

The protesters reject the results of last month parliamentary elections that saw the pro-Iran militias as the biggest losers.

The health ministry said the injuries in early Friday's scuffles were mostly from smoke inhalation and rock throwing.

It was not clear what sparked the clashes later Friday.

Iran reports more enriched uranium

Iran's atomic agency said Friday its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached over 463 pounds, the latest defiant move ahead of nuclear talks with the West scheduled for Nov. 29 in Vienna.

Under the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67%. Enriched uranium above 90% can be used for nuclear weapons.

Israel army shoots, kills Palestinian, 13

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

The teen, identified as Mohammad Daadas, died at a hospital as a result of a gunshot wound to the stomach during clashes with Israeli forces near the northern West Bank village of Deir al-Hatab, said the health officials' statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said the Israeli army fired live ammunition, as well as tear gas and rubber bullets, at protesters while also closing off surrounding roads, preventing their ambulances from entering the site.

In a statement issued later Friday, the army said dozens of Palestinians near Deir al-Hatab began hurling rocks at Israeli troops who responded with live fire.