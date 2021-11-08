US back open for travel, but proper shots needed

BUDAPEST, Hungary – As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic.

But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia's Sputnik V, disqualified him from traveling to a number of other countries where it hadn't been approved. The nations include the United States, which is pushing forward with a new air travel policy that will make Sipos and many like him ineligible to enter.

“I thought it's better to get Sputnik today than a Western vaccine at some uncertain future time,” Sipos, who works as a search engine optimization specialist, said of his initial decision. “But I couldn't have known at that time that I wouldn't be able to travel with Sputnik.”

Starting today, the United States plans to reopen to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But there's a catch: non-immigrant adults need to have received vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or which received an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization.

That leaves many hopeful travelers across the globe who have taken full courses of vaccines widely used in other parts of the world – Sputnik V and the China-produced CanSino jab, in particular – scrambling to get reinoculated with shots approved by U.S. authorities.

Two other Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been approved by the WHO and will be accepted for travel into the U.S.

Mexico received almost 12 million doses of CanSino and almost 20 million of Sputnik V after shipments began this year. Residents who got the required two shots of those vaccines now are looking to top up with shots of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, hoping that will make them eligible to cross the border.

“They screwed those of us who got this vaccine,” said Rosenda Ruiz, 52, a public relations manager in Mexico City who received Sputnik V. “There are lots of Mexicans who want to travel, but we can't. I am thinking of getting whatever other vaccine I can get.”

Although Sputnik V is used in about 70 countries worldwide, it has still not been approved by either the FDA or the U.N. health agency. Almost 1 million people have received the vaccine in Hungary, a Central European country of about 10 million.

Hungary was one of only two countries in the 27-member European Union to roll out the Russian vaccine. Less than 20,000 people received it in Slovakia.

Citizens of Russia, where use of Sputnik V is most widespread, also are seeking Western-approved shots so they can travel abroad. Faced with the prospect of being turned away from flights, Russians have booked tours to Serbia, which has authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, China's Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca vaccines in addition to Sputnik V.