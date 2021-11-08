US, Israel at odds over consulate

TEL AVIV, Israel – The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington's main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room in Jerusalem for another American mission.

The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians.

Blinken has not provided a firm date for the reopening, and U.S. officials have implied that Israeli resistance to the move could act as a hindrance.

Man stabs 4 on German train

A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said Sunday.

Police said the suspect, a Syrian citizen, came to Germany in 2014. Investigators said an evaluation suggested he suffers from mental illness.

The suspect reportedly believed he had been followed by the police “for some time” and attacked his first victim because he thought the man was threatening him and “wanted to kill him,” the chief prosecutor said.

Ship carrying migrants docks in Italy

A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 young children, steamed into a Sicilian port Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities after days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea.

Many of the passengers came from countries in West Africa, Egypt or Morocco. About half of the migrants were rescued from a sinking wooden boat Thursday, while the other passengers had been plucked to safety from the sea in separate operations.

Drought threat heightens in Kenya

Withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa.

As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.

“If they die, we all die,” he said.

Kenya's government has declared a national disaster in 10 of its 47 counties. The United Nations says more than 2 million people are severely food insecure. And with people trekking farther in search of food and water, observers warn that tensions among communities could sharpen.

Ortega likely to win again in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail.

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly criticized the vote as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.”

The run-up to the vote was more eventful. The opposition denounced more arrests of its leaders and activists around the country on the eve of the election. On Sunday, Ortega railed against alleged interference from the United States.