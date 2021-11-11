UN Security Council expresses concern about Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK -- The United Nations Security Council has issued a statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using lethal force against opponents.

The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be conducting a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the country's humanitarian situation is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system.

A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.

The body appears to be constrained from taking more serious action because two of its permanent members, Russia and China, maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover met with widespread public protests that were suppressed with deadly force.

In response, armed opposition to military rule has arisen, and several U.N. experts have warned the Southeast Asian country risks tumbling into civil war.

The Security Council statement, issued late Wednesday in New York, said it “underlined the importance of steps to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

It also called for “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.”

The security situation in Myanmar, as well as the difficulties that aid agencies face in getting permission from the government to operate in remote areas, have greatly restricted the flow of assistance.