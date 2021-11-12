Exposure to extreme heat globally tripled since 1983

World leaders have committed to limiting Earth's rising temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. But what does that feel like?

It's difficult to convey. To better understand the issue, Columbia University's climate school recently published a global dataset with estimates of both population and temperature. The Associated Press analyzed the data – spanning 1983 to 2016 – and found that exposure to extreme heat has tripled and now affects about a quarter of the world's population.

As the global average temperature rises, so do the hottest daily temperatures. And, in some places, the hottest days can be dangerous to human health, causing heat stress.

Finding the often-used heat index insufficient, climate scientists and meteorologists are icreasingly advocating for the use of a different metric for understanding extreme heat. It's called wet-bulb globe temperature and it takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

The new dataset uses estimates of both population and wet-bulb globe temperature to better understand how many people are affected by dangerously hot temperatures and where they live.

When the wet-bulb globe temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), people are advised to start taking rests if they're working outdoors.

To match heat measures with population estimates, the researchers averaged temperature data over 13,115 urban centers identified in a dataset produced by the European Union.

Out of those urban centers around the world, nearly half experienced an increasing trend in heat exposure.

In 2016, just under 1.7 billion people lived in those areas, with the majority in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The most affected region, by far, was southern Asia, where India alone accounted for 37% of the population living in areas with an increasing extreme heat trend.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh, the population more than tripled from about 7.7 million in 1983 to 24 million in 2016. While the city grew by more than 16 million people, the number of extreme heat days also increased by 1.5 days a year, until Dhaka experienced about 50 more dangerously hot days a year than it did in 1983.

Meanwhile, New Delhi added nearly 14 million people. While the city added 1.12 additional hot days each year, the population increase is what made Delhi's exposure trend the steepest in India.