COVID rising in Western Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Santa won't be getting his traditional welcome in the Dutch city of Utrecht this year. The ceremonial head of Carnival celebrations in Germany's Cologne had to bow out because he tested positive for COVID-19. And Austria is planning a lockdown on unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions.

Nearly two years into a global health crisis that has killed more than 5 million people, infections are again sweeping across parts of Western Europe, a region with relatively high vaccination rates and good health care systems but where lockdown measures are largely a thing of the past.

The World Health Organization said coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, and an agency official declared last week that the continent was “back at the epicenter of the pandemic.” Much of that is being driven by spiraling outbreaks in Russia and Eastern Europe – where vaccination rates tend to be low – but countries in the west such as Germany and Britain recorded some of the highest new case tolls in the world.

Thanks largely to vaccination, hospitals in Western Europe are not under pressure like earlier in the pandemic, but many are still straining to handle rising numbers of COVID patients while also attempting to clear backlogs of tests and surgeries with exhausted or sick staff.

Even the countries experiencing the most serious outbreaks in the region recorded far fewer deaths per person over the past four weeks than the United States did, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Many European countries now use COVID passes – proof of full vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test result – to access venues like bars and restaurants. But restrictions don't go much further these days, although the Dutch government on Friday announced a three-week partial lockdown.

German lawmakers are looking at paving the way for new measures. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Friday that unvaccinated people in two regions will be allowed to leave home only for specified reasons starting Monday, and he is considering implementing similar measures nationwide. But he has said he doesn't want to burden those who got the shot.

Spain, once one of Europe's hardest hit nations, perhaps offers an example of how the risks can be managed. It has vaccinated 80% of its population, and while face masks are no longer mandatory outdoors, many people still wear them. While infections have ticked up slightly recently, Rafael Bengoa, one of Spain's leading public health experts, said “the virus won't be able to dominate us again.”

Several countries are hoping that pushing harder on immunizations will get them there. Germany plans to re-open vaccination centers across the country to speed booster shots. France is also pinning its hopes on booster doses while urging holdouts to get their first shots. Italy is also expanding its booster program as numbers edge higher.