Belarus migrant crisis forces leaders to talk

BRUSSELS – French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union's borders with Belarus, Marcon's office said.

The EU says Moscow has a role in building the migration pressure and could actively help in easing it. But according to the Kremlin, Putin informed Macron about his contacts with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and “emphasized the necessity of discussing the problems that had arisen directly between the leaderships of the EU countries and Belarus.”

Also Monday, Lukashenko spoke on the phone with Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for 50 minutes about the situation, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta. They discussed “ways and prospects of resolving” the crisis and preventing its escalation, as well as humanitarian aid to the migrants, Belta said.

The calls took place as the EU ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the entire bloc using migrants.

The EU is also calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. At least 11 migrants have died recently.

Polish authorities said Monday that Belarusian services had led a large group of migrants to a border crossing with Poland and made them believe they would be transported by bus to Germany. Polish police broadcast messages across the border telling the migrants that “they have been deceived.”

Belarus' borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are also the eastern borders of the EU and NATO. The EU says Lukashenko's authoritarian regime has for months invited migrants to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, many of them Iraqis, Afghanis and Syrians, with the promise of helping them across the border.

The 27-country EU has already imposed four sets of sanctions on Belarus authorities and senior officials over the disputed election last year that returned Lukashenko to office and his government's brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters. Opposition leaders and Western nations have described the vote as a sham.

The EU is preparing a fifth lot of sanctions on Belarus. On Monday, the bloc's foreign ministers extended the scope of those measures to add airlines, travel agents and others accused of helping to bring migrants to Minsk.

Lukashenko once again denied that his government organized the migrant influx, telling the state news agency Belta that “it isn't worth the effort,” and he insisted the migrants are resisting Belarusian efforts to encourage them to return home.