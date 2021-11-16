Russia debris puts astronauts at risk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible.

The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the missile. There was no immediate comment late Monday from Russia about the missile strike.

“It's unbelievable that the Russian government would do this test and threaten not only international astronauts, but their own cosmonauts that are on board the station” as well as the three people on China's space station,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press.

Nelson said the astronauts now face four times greater risk than normal. And that's based on debris big enough to track, with hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces going undetected – “any one of which can do enormous damage if it hits in the right place.”

300 saved from Canadian mudslides

Nearly 300 people trapped overnight in their vehicles by mudslides on a highway in British Columbia were being flown to safety by helicopters Monday while authorities sought to determine whether anyone was swept up in the flow of debris set off by torrential rain.

Days of heavy rainfall and high winds Monday coming from an atmospheric river – a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest – also caused extensive flooding and mudslides in Washington state that forced evacuations and closed schools and part of Interstate 5.

Myanmar frees American journalist

American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home.

Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two landed in Doha, Qatar. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February, and his was the harshest sentence yet.

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Much of the prosecution's case appeared to hinge on proving he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a media crackdown following the military's seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.

Philippine leader seeks Senate seat

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his candidacy for a Senate seat in next year's elections, walking back his vow to retire from politics when his term ends and prompting rights groups to say he is working to evade accountability for his deadly anti-drug campaign while in office.

A lawyer for the 76-year-old Duterte filed his senatorial candidacy at the Commission on Elections before the deadline for last-minute contenders in May's elections.

Duterte announced last month that he was retiring from politics after dropping plans to run for vice president due to what he said was widespread public sentiment against the move. His initial plan to seek the vice presidency outraged activists, who have described him as a human rights calamity in an Asian bastion of democracy.