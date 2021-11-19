More forest elephants in Africa than thought

PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon – Loss of habitat and poaching have made African forest elephants a critically endangered species. Yet the dense forests of sparsely populated Gabon in the Congo River Basin remain a “last stronghold” of the magnificent creatures, according to new research that concluded the population is much higher than previous estimates.

Counting forest elephants is a far bigger challenge than surveying plains-dwelling savanna elephants from the air. It takes difficult and dirty scientific work that doesn't involve laying eyes on the elusive animals that flee at the slightest whiff of human scent.

Instead, researchers have been trekking for years through dense undergrowth collecting dung from Gabon's forest elephants and analyzing the DNA from thousands of samples to determine the number of individual elephants in each plot of land examined.

Now the survey by the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society and the National Parks of Gabon, released Thursday, has concluded the central African country of about 2.3 million people harbors about 95,000 forest elephants.

Previous estimates put the population at 50,000 to 60,000 – or about 60% of the world's remaining African forest elephants.

Herds have nearly been decimated elsewhere in the region Gabon shares with conflict-ridden countries such as Cameroon, Congo and Central African Republic, according to researchers.

Central Africa has the largest number of forest elephants in the world, although figures have fallen by more than 86% over a 31-year period, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which cites increasing threats of poaching and habitat loss.

The latest survey in Gabon is the “first nationwide DNA-based assessment of a free-ranging large mammal in Africa,” according to the researchers. The technology is also being used to count elephants and tigers in India.

In Gabon, tourists may still see some elephants on the beaches and coastal forests of the Atlantic. But, unlike their bigger savanna cousins that roam the plains of southern Africa in abundance.

The solution: Trail their dung for genetic material. For three years, research teams would spend a month in the bush, walking about 7 miles a day seeking elephant fecal samples, breaking only for a week at a time.

The team trudged through patches of savanna, thickets, densely wooded wetlands and rivers following elephant tracks marked by broken tree branches, old dung piles and footprints, looking for fresh dung.

Researchers want the dung “steaming fresh,” said Emma Stokes, the WCS Africa regional director. “So, it's warm, it's fresh, it has a sheen to it. And the idea is to take the outer surface of that dung pile; a very small amount is needed in purpose-built tubes that are taken out by the field teams.”

The fecal swabs were put into small test tubes and taken to a government wildlife genetic analysis laboratory in the capital, Libreville, where scientists extracted DNA from about 2,500 samples collected countrywide.