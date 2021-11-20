Dutch protesters shot in virus riot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.

Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest. Riot police used a water cannon in an attempt to drive hundreds of rioters from a central street in the port city.

Police said they arrested dozens of rioters and expected to detain more. They said about seven people were injured, including police officers. They did not give further details. Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windshield.

Virus steps drastic in Austria, Germany

Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high Friday, forcing the government to walk back promises that strict shutdowns were a thing of the past.

While the scope of the proposed mandate was unclear, a blanket requirement would be a first for a Western country. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who didn't comply would likely be fined but gave no other details.

Neighboring Germany has entered a “nationwide state of emergency” because of surging coronavirus infections, the head of the country's disease control agency said Friday, and the German air force confirmed a report that it was preparing to help transfer patients to clinics with free beds.

Chemical castration dropped from bill

The Pakistani government dropped from a proposed bill a controversial clause allowing for hormone treatment known as chemical castration for convicted rapists, after a council of clerics said such a punishment was against Islam, a lawmaker from the ruling party said Friday.

On Wednesday, the government had backed dozens of bills in a hurry, and some local media incorrectly reported that the castration clause was approved. Rights group Amnesty International promptly denounced the bill in a statement, saying it was a “cruel and retrograde step.”

Eastern Europe migrant crisis not over

Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union's eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc's territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive.

And Ukraine, which also borders Belarus, said it would build a border fence and ditch and hold military drills to forestall any attempted influx of migrants.

Around 50 migrants got through a fence into EU member Poland on Thursday, said Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for Poland's Border Guard. They included a family of five who said they wanted to stay in Poland, opening a procedure toward settlement.

Kardashian jewelry theft going to trial

Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.

The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set.