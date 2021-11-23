Ethiopian leader to be on war field

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country's army “from the battlefront” beginning today, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war.

“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency this month.

An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country's northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office.

In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted “our forces won't relent on their inexorable advance towards bringing (Abiy's) chokehold on our people to an end.”

Mandates lead to riots in Guadeloupe

Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday, and France's prime minister appealed for calm and dialogue after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting.

France's central government sent in police special forces to restore order as emergency workers said they were unable to reach neighborhoods barricaded by angry crowds.

Demonstrations in Guadeloupe, an overseas French department of about 400,000 people, erupted over France's mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and the country's COVID-19 health pass, which is required to enter restaurants and many other venues across France.

The prefect of Guadeloupe said 11 people were arrested by police overnight Sunday into Monday.

Deposed Sudan PM regains some power

Sudan's reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country's top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month.

On Sunday, Sudan's deposed prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, signed a deal that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet led by Hamdok until elections can be held. Even then, it would still remain under military oversight. But Hamdok claimed he will have the power to make government appointments.

In response, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Sunday to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause.

China vows to not bully neighbors

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, held to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between China and the grouping.

Two diplomats said ASEAN member Myanmar was not represented at Monday's meeting after its military-installed government refused to allow an ASEAN envoy to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested politicians.