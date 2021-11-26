Friday, November 26, 2021 1:10 pm
EU orders travel ban on South Africa to halt variant spread
Associated Press
BRUSSELS -- The European Union countries on Friday agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
The 27 countries acted within hours upon the advice of the EU executive, which said all needed to be extra cautious in dealing with the variant until it became clear how bad of a threat it would be, the EU presidency said in a statement.
The EU presidency, currently held by Slovenia, also called on all member states “to test and quarantine all incoming passengers.”
