Shots fired on French island over protests

PARIS – Shots were fired overnight at security forces and journalists on the French Caribbean island of Martinique amid violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions, France's interior minister said Friday.

Several police officers have been injured, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted. He added that 10 people have been arrested.

Martinique's protesters this week joined a movement launched by labor unions in the neighboring island of Guadeloupe to denounce France's COVID-19 pass and mandatory vaccination for health care workers. The pass is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel.

France, Britain spar over migrants

France reacted with anger and dismay Friday to Britain's latest proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores, ramping up a battle of wills over dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed 27 people in a sinking this week.

President Emmanuel Macron scolded the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making public a letter that the British leader sent to the French leader on Thursday. Most notably, Johnson proposed that France take back migrants who illegally cross the English Channel – an idea that France quickly and summarily dismissed.

Tunisia rescues 487 migrants

Tunisia's defense ministry said 487 migrants, including 93 children, were rescued Friday off the North African country's coast as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in an overloaded boat.

The ministry said in a statement that the vessel had left from neighboring Libya. Amid the migrants were 162 Egyptians, 104 Bangladeshis, 81 Syrians, 78 Moroccans and others from Pakistan, the Palestinian territories and several African sub-Saharan countries, the ministry statement said.

US lawmakers visit leader of Taiwan

Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America's “rock-solid” support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China.

China was quick to condemn the trip by the four House Democrats and one Republican and later announced that its military conducted air and naval readiness patrols Friday in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, the 100-mile-wide body of water that separates China and Taiwan.

Farmers in India celebrate victory

Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags Friday marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers from New Delhi's neighboring states last November converged on the highways on the outskirts of the capital, braving a harsh winter, a scorching summer and a devastating coronavirus surge. Some continue to camp out, waiting for the laws to be officially withdrawn during a parliament session scheduled to begin next week.