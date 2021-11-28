Riots leave 3 dead in Solomon Islands

CANBERRA, Australia – Solomon Islands police found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people in this week's violence sparked by concerns about the Pacific nation's increasing links with China.

Australian media reported the bodies were recovered late Friday after protests subsided. Authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Honiara, after a 36-hour lockdown ordered by embattled Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ended Friday.

Sogavare blamed outside interference for stirring up the protests calling for his resignation, with a thinly veiled reference to Taiwan and the United States.

France to discuss Guadeloupe issues

France's government is offering to discuss some autonomy for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which has been wracked by virus-related rioting and strikes that reflect long-running frustrations over inequality with the French mainland.

The overnight offer by the minister for overseas affairs, Sebastien Lecornu, drew criticism Saturday from conservative and far right candidates for France's April presidential election.

Guadeloupe has close political ties with the mainland. But high unemployment there and on nearby Martinique – both overseas departments of France – as well as high costs of living and lingering anger over historical abuses have prompted some local officials to demand change.

Burkina Faso rocked by protests

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters throwing rocks in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday, as tensions rose across the conflict-riddled nation with the population angry at the government's inability to stem violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Several hundred protesters took to the streets, calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. The protest comes after two recent attacks that left dozens of security forces dead.

Leader: Economy not Taliban's fault

Afghanistan's Taliban prime minister defended the group's rule in a public address Saturday, saying it was not to blame for a worsening economic crisis and is working to repair the corruption of the ousted government. He also dismissed international pressure for the formation of a more inclusive Cabinet.

The half-hour audio played on state-run media was the first such public address by Mohammed Hassan Akhund since the Taliban captured Kabul and secured their rule over the country three months ago. The takeover led to a shut-off of international aid to the government and the blocking of billions of dollars in Afghan assets held abroad, worsening a crumbling economy.

Dutch apologize for sterilization

The Dutch government made a public apology Saturday for a now discredited law that required transgender people to undergo surgery and sterilization if they wanted to change their gender on their birth certificate.

“Nobody should have experienced what you have experienced,” said Dutch Minister for Education, Culture and Science Ingrid van Engelshoven in an emotional speech. The law was in place for nearly 30 years until being scrapped in 2014.

Transgender Network Nederland welcomed the ceremony, saying the Netherlands is the first country in the world to make such an apology, but said that it took the government too long to scrap the law and that compensation of $5,650 offered to people affected by the law was too low.