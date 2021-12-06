Monday, December 06, 2021 7:40 am
Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years
GRANT PECK | Associated Press
BANGKOK – A court in Myanmar sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.
The ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power on Feb. 1, blocking her National League for Democracy party from starting a second term in office. The legal official, who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities, said Suu Kyi received two years in prison on each of the two charges.
Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last November’s general election. The army, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.
