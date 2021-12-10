Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
'Burned alive': 11 massacred in Myanmar
Associated Press
BANGKOK Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
A video of the aftermath of Tuesdays assault apparently retaliation for an attack on a military convoy showed the charred bodies of 11 people, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut.
Outrage spread both inside and outside Myanmar as graphic images were shared on social media of the assault, which Human Rights Watch said was similar to other recent attacks and looked like it was meant to be discovered.
This incident is quite brazen, and it happened in an area that was meant to be found, and seen, to scare people, said Manny Maung, a researcher for the group. Our contacts are saying these were just boys and young people who were villagers who were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Opposition spokesperson Dr. Sasa said the attack began after a military convoy which was raiding villages in the countrys northwest hit a roadside bomb. Troops retaliated first by shelling the village of Done Taw, then rounding up anyone they could capture there.
They were lashed together, tortured, and ultimately burned alive, he said, adding that the victims ranged in age from 14 to 40.
The government has denied that it had any troops in the area. But a witness told The Associated Press that about 50 troops marched into Done Taw about 11 a.m. Tuesday, seizing anyone who did not manage to flee.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation
- UK Prime Minister Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl
- Japanese tourists dock at International Space Station
- Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
- Biden, Putin face to face
- Motorcycle bombing in southern Iraqi city of Basra kills 4