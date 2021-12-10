'Burned alive': 11 massacred in Myanmar

BANGKOK  Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.

A video of the aftermath of Tuesdays assault  apparently retaliation for an attack on a military convoy  showed the charred bodies of 11 people, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut.

Outrage spread both inside and outside Myanmar as graphic images were shared on social media of the assault, which Human Rights Watch said was similar to other recent attacks  and looked like it was meant to be discovered.

This incident is quite brazen, and it happened in an area that was meant to be found, and seen, to scare people, said Manny Maung, a researcher for the group. Our contacts are saying these were just boys and young people who were villagers who were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Opposition spokesperson Dr. Sasa said the attack began after a military convoy  which was raiding villages in the countrys northwest  hit a roadside bomb. Troops retaliated first by shelling the village of Done Taw, then rounding up anyone they could capture there.

They were lashed together, tortured, and ultimately burned alive, he said, adding that the victims ranged in age from 14 to 40.

The government has denied that it had any troops in the area. But a witness told The Associated Press that about 50 troops marched into Done Taw about 11 a.m. Tuesday, seizing anyone who did not manage to flee.