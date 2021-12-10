Uyghur tribunal: China committed genocide

LONDON – An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China's alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China.

The Chinese Embassy in London condemned the tribunal as a “political tool used by a few anti-China and separatist elements to deceive and mislead the public.”

Saudi activist claims US hacked phone

Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.

Al-Hathloul alleges that the three oversaw a project for DarkMatter, a cybersecurity company that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates, that hacked into her iPhone to track her location and steal information as part of surveillance targeted at dissidents in the UAE and close ally Saudi Arabia.