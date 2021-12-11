US wins ruling in Assange appeal

LONDON – A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America.

The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances about Assange's detention, received after the lower court decision, were enough to guarantee he would be treated humanely. Assange's lawyers say they will ask to appeal. In the ruling, the High Court directed the lower court judge to send the extradition request to Home Secretary Priti Patel, who would make the final decision on whether to send Assange to the U.S. for trial.

The U.S. has asked British authorities to extradite Assange so he can stand trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse linked to WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents.

Myanmar junta foes hold 'silent strike'

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut businesses and stay home on International Human Rights Day.

The “silent strike” was staged from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army's seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country's northwest Sagaing region in which soldiers were accused of rounding up and killing 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers. The military-installed government has denied its soldiers were involved, but it is staging an offensive in northwest Myanmar against persistent resistance from anti-military militias.

Nicaragua drops Taiwan for China

Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

The move increases Taiwan's diplomatic isolation, even as the self-governed island steps up exchanges with countries like Lithuania and Slovakia, which do not formally recognize Taiwan as a country. Now, Taipei has 14 diplomatic allies remaining.

China has been poaching Taiwan's diplomatic allies over the past few years, cutting down the number of countries that recognize the democratic island as a sovereign nation. China is against Taiwan representing itself in global forums or in diplomacy.

Bishop: Santa not real; parents angry

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn't exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn't mean to dash the youngsters' dreams two weeks before Christmas. Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn't exist and that his costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.

The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of the real St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.