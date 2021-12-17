Widow of notorious Chilean dictator dies

SANTIAGO, Chile – Lucia Hiriart, widow of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, died Thursday in the apartment where she led a secluded life in her final years, away from the luxuries and power she held during the military regime of 1973-1990, her family said. She was 98.

Pinochet died in 2006, on Dec. 10, his 91st birthday.

Hiriart never expressed regret for the bloody legacy of her husband's dictatorship, which resulted in more than 3,000 opponents killed, thousands of political prisoners tortured and tens of thousands forced into exile.