Suspect sought after fire kills 24 in Japan

OSAKA, Japan – Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside.

An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small fire broke out about half an hour before the building fire at the man's house, where a patient registration card was found, the investigator said. He is believed to be among the three people who survived and were in severe condition.

According to witnesses interviewed by Japanese media, a man walked into the clinic in downtown Osaka, carrying a paper bag, which he put on the floor, right next to a heater by the reception desk, and kicked it. A liquid poured out, caught fire and the whole floor went in flames and smoke.

Vatican clarifies Latin Mass limits

Pope Francis doubled down Saturday on his efforts to quash the old Latin Mass, forbidding the celebration of some sacraments according to the ancient rite in his latest salvo against conservatives and traditionalists.

The Vatican's liturgy office issued a document that clarified some questions that arose after Francis in July reimposed restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass that Pope Benedict XVI had relaxed in 2007.

Francis said then that he was reversing his predecessor because Benedict's reform had been exploited by Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church and its liturgy. The Vatican repeated that rationale Saturday, saying the clarifications and new restrictions were necessary to preserve the unity of the church and its sacraments.

Pakistan rallying for Afghanistan

Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighboring country's new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad.

Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation are meeting in Islamabad today to explore ways to aid Afghanistan amid the difficult political realities of its Taliban-run government.

The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, reeling from the collapse of the Afghan military and the Western-backed government in the face of the insurgents' takeover in mid-August.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the message to the gathering today is: “Please do not abandon Afghanistan. Please engage. We are speaking for the people of Afghanistan.”

UK ‘partygate' investigator out

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first choice to investigate allegations that government officials held Christmas parties last year when COVID-19 rules barred such gatherings has stepped aside after he, too, was caught up in the “partygate” scandal.

Simon Case, the head of the civil service, resigned from leading the investigation after the Guido Fawkes website reported Friday that Case's department held two parties in December 2020. Johnson tapped Sue Gray, a former senior government ethics adviser, to take over the inquiry.