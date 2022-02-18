Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has reason to believe it will occur in the coming days and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.

After weeks of saying the U.S. wasn't sure whether Putin had made the final decision to launch a widespread invasion, Biden said that assessment had changed.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision," Biden said. "We have reason to believe that.”

He cited the United States’ “significant intelligence capability" for the assessment.

Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does invade, and pressed Putin to rethink his course of action. He said the U.S. and its Western allies were more united than ever to ensure Russia pays a price for the invasion.

