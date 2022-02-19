Inspections of avocados in Mexico to resume: US

MEXICO CITY – The U.S. Embassy announced Friday that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said in a statement the decision came after Mexico and the United States agreed “to enact the measures that ensure the safety” of agricultural inspectors who are in charge of making sure Mexican avocados don't carry diseases or pests that would harm U.S. orchards.

The inspections were halted last week after one of the U.S. inspectors was threatened in the western state of Michoacan, where growers are routinely subject to extortion by drug cartels. The suspension of inspections had threatened Mexico's $3 billion annual exports and raised the possibility of prices increases for U.S. consumers.

Rescuers board burning ferry

Rescue specialists boarded a burning ferry in Greece to free two truck drivers who had been stranded inside the vessel for more than 15 hours Friday, but hope was fading for 11 others were reported missing.

The rescuers descended from a helicopter onto the ship through thick clouds of smoke to eventually locate the two men inside the Euroferry Olympia ferry who had spent hours on a parking deck waiting for help.

The coast guard said 278 passengers and crew had been rescued earlier in the day from a fire that engulfed the Italy-bound ferry with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu. The cause of the blaze was unclear.

Storm hits Europe; winds at 122 mph

The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, canceled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena.

The UK weather service said a gust provisionally measured at 122 mph, thought to be the strongest ever in England was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country's south. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

38 sentenced to die over Indian bombs

A court in India on Friday sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 that left more than 50 dead in Gujarat state, which has a history of violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentences in a single case in India. The sentences must be confirmed by a higher court.

The attacks in Ahmedabad 13 years ago underscored communal tensions that are still reverberating in India. A militant Islamic group called Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami claimed responsibility for the bombings.

It was considered to be Pakistani-based but apparently is no longer active.

Hong Kong delays voting over virus

Hong Kong will postpone the election of its next leader until May 8 as it grapples with a worsening coronavirus outbreak with thousands of new infections daily.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday the election will be delayed six weeks from March 27 because holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.

Hong Kong's leader is elected by a committee made up of legislators, representatives of various industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives such as Hong Kong deputies to the Chinese national parliament.

Lam also said there were plans to test the entire city of Hong Kong for COVID-19, but denied that it would be put under a strict lockdown even as the city pursues a “zero COVID” approach.